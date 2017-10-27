Total’s profit hits two-year high as oil industry’s fortunes improve

Paris — Total posted the highest earnings from pumping oil and gas in more than two years, illustrating the improving fortunes of an industry that’s endured the deepest downturn in a generation.

Total’s earnings followed surprisingly strong profits from ConocoPhillips and Statoil, driven by a combination of higher crude prices and deep cost cuts.

Exxon Mobil and Chevron, the largest US oil majors, report their earnings later on Friday.

The global imbalance between crude supply and demand, which has weighed on prices for three years, was finally dissipating, the French energy giant said.

"The group took full advantage of the favourable environment," Total CEO Patrick Pouyanne said on Friday.

While the situation was improving, inventories were still high and the market would remain volatile, so Total’s strategy was to continue reducing the oil price it needs to break even, he said.

An Opec-led effort to shrink a global oil glut finally gained traction in the third quarter, when benchmark Brent crude prices were 11% higher than the same period in 2016.

Total also benefited from oil and gas production that rose 6% to 2.58-million barrels of oil equivalent a day.

The company reported third-quarter adjusted net income of $2.67bn, a 29% increase from a year earlier and in line with estimates.

Adjusted net operating income from its exploration and production unit rose 84% to $1.44bn, the highest level since the second quarter of 2015.

Total shares rose 1.6% to €47.30 as of 10.41am in Paris, paring their year-to-date decline to 2.9%.

Since 2014, major oil companies have prioritised one thing — cutting spending. They’ve laid off thousands of workers, cancelled or deferred projects and put intense pressure on their suppliers and contractors to reduce their prices.

Despite the recent recovery, Brent is still about half the level of three years ago, so there is little sign that this focus is shifting.

Total expects to exceed its target of reducing annual costs this year by $3.6bn compared with 2014, Pouyanne said.

The company was aiming to be able to fully fund both its dividends and capital expenditure by 2019 with crude at $50 a barrel, ending a period of several years where free cash flow fell short of spending.

Italy’s Eni, which posted earnings on Friday that fell short of expectations, said it was on track to achieve that milestone if oil rose to $60 this year.

Brent crude, the international benchmark, traded near $59 a barrel on Friday after closing at the highest price in more than two years.

