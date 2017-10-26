Twitter says it could turn first-ever profit

It had 330-million monthly active users in the quarter ended September 30, up 4-million from a quarter earlier, helped by greater use of e-mail and push notifications to point people towards tweets they want to read. In the US, where growth stalled earlier in 2017, the number of users rose to 69-million from 68-million, it said.

Analysts had expected 330.4-million monthly active users worldwide and 69-million in the US, according to financial data and analytics firm FactSet.

Twitter said it wrongly counted people who logged into applications associated with its Fabric software platform, which it sold in 2017 to Google.

"Yes, they grew 4-million monthly active users sequentially, which is good enough for the stock to stay at current levels, but revenue growth remains a problem," said Michael Pachter, MD equity research at Wedbush Securities. "It’s great that they are controlling expenses and generating earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation growth, but investors want to see faster monthly active users growth and some revenue growth."

Investors and analysts have at times criticised Twitter for how it describes the size of its user base, which is a key metric for social media companies. Unlike Facebook, Twitter does not disclose how many daily active users it has.

CE Jack Dorsey said the business was making progress growing its audience and returning to revenue growth.

"We’re proud that the improvements we’re making to the product continue to bring people back to Twitter on a daily basis," he said.

Twitter’s net loss narrowed to $21m, or 3c per share, compared with $103m, or 15c per share, a year earlier. Excluding items, the company earned 10c per share.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 6c per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Helping to improve Twitter’s margin was a 16% cut in expenses from a year earlier. One factor was stock-based compensation, which declined 36% year-over-year, but Twitter said the cuts were broad-based, covering sales and marketing and research and development.

Twitter has struggled to convert its appeal among celebrities and public figures such as US President Donald Trump to attract users and advertisers away from competitors including Facebook and Snap’s Snapchat.

Up to Wednesday’s close, Twitter’s stock had risen 5.2% this year, compared with the 30.4% gain in the S&P 500 information technology index over the same period.

The company has stepped up efforts to keep people hooked through live-streaming deals, including broadcasts of concerts, professional golfing events and news programs.

Last month, Twitter began a test of tweets that are as long as 280 characters, double the existing cap, to allow people to better express themselves.

The company also is diversifying its revenue further beyond advertising. Revenue from data licensing and other sources was $87 million in the third quarter, up 22% from a year earlier, Twitter said, adding that it signed "a significant number of new enterprise deals" in the quarter.

The most recent quarter was the third time revenue has declined since Twitter’s debut as a public company in 2013, as two of Silicon Valley’s giants, Facebook and Google, have come to dominate the business of internet ads.

Twitter’s letter to shareholders made no mention of a regulatory challenge facing the company in the US, where legislators are investigating how Russia used social media to interfere in the 2016 US election. Twitter has pledged to make political advertising more transparent on its service.

Russia has denied any interference.

The company has announced plans to toughen its rules on online sexual harassment, seeking to limit the number of bullies and abusers on the social network.

Reuters