Share price drops as Curro’s Stadio buys Lisof fashion school

The share price of Curro’s JSE-listed tertiary education arm, Stadio, dropped as much as 5% on Thursday, after the company said it had acquired 100% of fashion school, Lisof.

The acquisition of Lisof, one of SA’s leading fashion design schools and retail institutions, which is a registered higher education institution, would complement Stadio’s recent acquisition of the film-school Afda, and expand the company’s offering in education for the creative economy, Stadio said in a statement.

Based in Johannesburg and Pretoria, the school has more than 700 students, with qualifications including BCom (fashion), BA (fashion), BA Hons (fashion), Diploma in Fashion, Higher Certificates, and a range of short courses, Stadio said.

Stadio was unbundled by Curro in October, with Curro founder Chris van der Merwe‚ taking up the position of CEO following the listing‚ but remaining a non-executive director of and adviser to Curro.

Earlier in October, Stadio announced it was buying Milpark Business School for R320m in partnership with Brimstone, with the former paying R224m for a 70% stake. It acquired Afda in July for an undisclosed amount.

At 12pm, Stadio was off 3.76% to R5.89, having earlier reached an intra-day low of R5.80. The company had lost 6.3% since it listed.