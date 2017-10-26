Companies

Share price drops as Curro’s Stadio buys Lisof fashion school

The tertiary education arm of Curro purchased the fashion school for an undisclosed sum, after buying 70% of Milpark Business School earlier this month

26 October 2017 - 13:24 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

The share price of Curro’s JSE-listed tertiary education arm, Stadio, dropped as much as 5% on Thursday, after the company said it had acquired 100% of fashion school, Lisof.

The acquisition of Lisof, one of SA’s leading fashion design schools and retail institutions, which is a registered higher education institution, would complement Stadio’s recent acquisition of the film-school Afda, and expand the company’s offering in education for the creative economy, Stadio said in a statement.

Based in Johannesburg and Pretoria, the school has more than 700 students, with qualifications including BCom (fashion), BA (fashion), BA Hons (fashion), Diploma in Fashion, Higher Certificates, and a range of short courses, Stadio said.

Stadio was unbundled by Curro in October, with Curro founder Chris van der Merwe‚ taking up the position of CEO following the listing‚ but remaining a non-executive director of and adviser to Curro.

Earlier in October, Stadio announced it was buying Milpark Business School for R320m in partnership with Brimstone, with the former paying R224m for a 70% stake. It acquired Afda in July for an undisclosed amount.

At 12pm, Stadio was off 3.76% to R5.89, having earlier reached an intra-day low of R5.80. The company had lost 6.3% since it listed.

18 top articles on investing in South African companies

Today we publish 18 great articles on investing in South African companies from the Financial Mail's Investors Monthly. And, to give you a taste of ...
News
4 hours ago

Milpark Education deal beefs up Stadio portfolio

The company plans to buy the private higher education institution for R320m ‘to get hold of a faculty of commerce’
Companies
10 days ago

Curro fledgling Stadio buys Milpark Business School in with Brimstone

The R320m will give Stadio, which listed just 10 days ago, 70% of the mainly distance-education institution
Companies
13 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Brian Molefe: 'I was a permanent employee'
Companies / Energy
2.
Woolworths tailors its bonuses
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
How Mediclinic turned its declines around
Companies / Healthcare
4.
Clicks puts its game face on to take on ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Credit regulator orders VW to refund customers ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.