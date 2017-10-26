COMPANY COMMENT: Pan African frustration gives rise to tough talk

The narrative from Loots is that about 30 people are blocking access to the project, assaulting and threatening workers at the site to back their demand to be given an office at the operation and for all procurement work to go through them. This is not the first such standoff in the mining industry.

Recently, mining companies operating chrome and platinum mines in the Steelpoort valley spoke of fractured communities and small groups trying to grab opportunities to provide mines with goods, services and labour.

That Pan African was granted a court interdict stopping the group from blockading the site, forbidding threats and vandalism and inciting others to unlawful activities. That the interdict has yet to be acted on by the police has given rise to the frustration.

Loots is clear that Pan African will not back off or change its view of the great opportunities SA presents for the company, particularly at its Evander mining operation.

But shareholders and the board may have a different view of the country if there is substantial disruption of the project leading to chunky cost overruns and may force it to look further afield for opportunities.

The creeping lawlessness pervading so many aspects of society is doing this country no favours. Law enforcement, particularly of court-ordered sanctions, is critical to contribute to a reversal of this trend.