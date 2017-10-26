COMPANY COMMENT: Pan African frustration gives rise to tough talk
Pan African Resources shuns the spotlight, but tough comments from CEO Cobus Loots about its difficulties with a small group disrupting the construction of its R1.7bn Elikhulu tailings project is an indication of the frustration the company is experiencing.
The narrative from Loots is that about 30 people are blocking access to the project, assaulting and threatening workers at the site to back their demand to be given an office at the operation and for all procurement work to go through them. This is not the first such standoff in the mining industry.
Recently, mining companies operating chrome and platinum mines in the Steelpoort valley spoke of fractured communities and small groups trying to grab opportunities to provide mines with goods, services and labour.
That Pan African was granted a court interdict stopping the group from blockading the site, forbidding threats and vandalism and inciting others to unlawful activities. That the interdict has yet to be acted on by the police has given rise to the frustration.
Loots is clear that Pan African will not back off or change its view of the great opportunities SA presents for the company, particularly at its Evander mining operation.
But shareholders and the board may have a different view of the country if there is substantial disruption of the project leading to chunky cost overruns and may force it to look further afield for opportunities.
The creeping lawlessness pervading so many aspects of society is doing this country no favours. Law enforcement, particularly of court-ordered sanctions, is critical to contribute to a reversal of this trend.
It’s never a good sign when a CEO decides it’s time to go — especially when he’s leaving just 18 months into the job.
Wim de Klerk replaced Paul O’Flaherty as ArcelorMittal SA’s CEO in September 2016. Although he came from Exxaro, where he was financial director, De Klerk wasn’t new to ArcelorMittal SA. He joined the company first in 1996, when it was Iscor and was appointed GM for strategy in 1999.
Taking over from O’Flaherty in 2016 was a brave move. The company was struggling to deal with low steel prices, high freight and electricity tariffs and cheap Chinese imports.
It was also doing battle with the competition authorities and the Department of Trade and Industry. He managed to achieve some progress with the government, which undertook to impose duties to curb the cheap Chinese imports and, at considerable cost, signed off on the settlement with the competition authorities. But the challenges kept mounting.
A few months ago, ArcelorMittal SA announced another round of retrenchments. The group said that it was exploring cost-cutting measures including the sale of noncore assets, after previous interventions to turn the business around had proved unsuccessful.
After reaching a high of R14.50 early in 2017, the share price slumped back to its historic lows of about R6.
De Klerk said he had for some time indicated to the board he wanted to retire and spoke of a lifestyle change for himself and his family. In early 2016, after eight years as Exxaro’s financial director, he had planned a lifestyle change and was heading to Hermanus when ArcelorMittal SA chairman Mpho Makwana persuaded him to take up the CEO slot. Perhaps De Klerk is finally on his way to Hermanus.
