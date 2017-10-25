Companies

Coca-Cola’s quarterly profits top estimates as it muscles out PepsiCo

25 October 2017 - 16:41 Sruthi Ramakrishnan
Picture: REUTERS/JACKY NAEGELEN
Bengaluru — Coca-Cola’s quarterly profit and revenue topped analysts’ estimates, helped by a 3% rise in North American sales as it gains market share over arch rival PepsiCo.

The company sold more Sprite, teas and coffees during the quarter, offsetting a dip in Diet Coke sales. In contrast, PepsiCo reported a drop in quarterly beverage sales in North America for the first time in two years, hit by weak demand for Gatorade and marketing missteps.

"Coca-Cola is clearly gaining share, as evidenced by the very wide performance gap between itself and PepsiCo," RBC Capital Markets analyst Nik Modi wrote in a note.

Analysts have attributed Coca-Cola’s market share gains to its franchising initiatives and a more aggressive push to sell juices, teas and vitamin water. Its recent acquisitions in the non-soda category include salty mineral water brand Topo Chico, Honest Tea and Unilever’s AdeS soy-based beverages.

Beverage makers have been hit by consumers opting for healthier drinks, particularly in the US, and growing pressure from health experts who have blamed sugary drinks for a rise in obesity.

Re-franchising bottling operations has helped Coca-Cola eliminate costs of operating a low-margin business and gives it a more predictable revenue stream.

Cost of goods sold fell 18% in the quarter, and general and selling expenses dropped 20%. Net income attributable to Coca-Cola’s shareholders rose to $1.45bn, or 33c per share, in the third quarter ended September 29, from $1.05bn, or 24c per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned a profit of 50c per share, beating the average analyst estimate of 49c, according to Thomson Reuters.

Revenue fell 14.6% to $9.08bn as the company re-franchised some bottling operations, but beat the average estimate of $8.72bn. Coca-Cola’s shares, which have risen 11.3% this year, were little changed in pre-market trading on Wednesday.

Reuters

