Amazon takes on YouTube and Facebook with videos

Amazon relies mostly on written descriptions of products, photos and reviews from shoppers to boost customers’ confidence in its wares. But the site largely lacks videos similar to television commercials or consumer reviews and demonstrations posted on YouTube and social media platforms — which have given rise to affiliate marketers and influencers who promote products to their followers and get a cut of sales.

The test is part of a broader push to get more promotional videos on the site. Bose is among the prominent brands that now have videos on Amazon, through a "premium" page programme that costs $500,000, Advertising Age says.

The enhanced brand content video pilot programme seeks content from smaller merchants in a wider range of categories that lack big marketing budgets. Some videos posted through the programme include a demonstration of Coffee Gator’s French press coffee maker and a "how to wash your face" video posted beneath a facial cleanser.

"Video is the latest feature addition to enhanced brand content and we look forward to rolling it out further so more small businesses can create engaging, helpful content for Amazon customers," the company said.

Product videos are becoming an important feature for consumers before they make purchase decisions. More than one in three millennials find video demonstrations of products to be "very important" when shopping, according to a survey by Astound Commerce.

Google has tried to turn YouTube into a prime destination for these marketing dollars. Two years ago, the search giant introduced a new feature that lets advertisers run customised ads for consumer products within relevant YouTube videos.

Amazon’s push with merchants comes as it works to build an advertising business to challenge Google and Facebook, which dominate the $83bn online ad industry. The e-commerce giant is recognising the value of its product search engine as an advertising platform because so many shoppers go to the site to find items and research purchases.

Videos were increasingly part of that research, said Jonathan Bowen, owner of JLB Media Productions in Los Angeles. "With electronics or a kitchen gadget, people want to see a video of what it actually does," Bowen said.

"Everyone knows what a spatula is, but for some of these products, pictures alone don’t do them justice."

