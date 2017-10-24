Companies

Petrochemicals help BASF beat expectation in third quarter

24 October 2017 - 09:10 Ludwig Burger
BASF's factory in Ludwigshafen, Germany. Picture: REUTERS
BASF's factory in Ludwigshafen, Germany. Picture: REUTERS

Frankfurt — German chemicals group BASF continued to benefit from strong prices of basic petrochemicals as capacity expansion projects in the sector lag behind global demand growth, posting higher than expected quarterly operating profit on Tuesday.

BASF’s third-quarter earnings before interest and tax (ebit), adjusted for one-off items, rose 16% to €1.8bn, slightly ahead of the €1.76bn expected on average by analysts polled by Reuters.

The group said it still expected sales, ebit before special items and ebit to increase considerably in 2017.

Ebit after cost of capital would also increase considerably, where it at had previously anticipated only a slight increase.

Industry-wide investments in new output capacity for basic chemicals — the building blocks for more advanced products such as insulation foams or engineering plastics — have not kept up with solid growth in demand so far this year.

Prices were inflated further by a series of unplanned shutdowns and technical delays to investment projects across the sector and by disruptions caused by Hurricane Harvey on the US Gulf coast.

On the flip side, higher feedstock costs dragged earnings lower at BASF’s specialty chemicals operations.

At €1.1bn, operating earnings at BASF’s basic chemicals division blew past consensus estimates of €861m on average, offsetting weaker than expected profits at the units that make more advanced products such as crop chemicals and vitamins.

Reuters

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Brian Molefe: 'I was a permanent employee'
Companies / Energy
2.
BlackRock to list megafund on JSE
Companies / Financial Services
3.
PetroSA faces contracts probe
Companies / Energy
4.
Bumper listings for firm JSE
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Why Brian Molefe’s Eskom exit plan raises ...
Companies / Energy

Related Articles

Bayer offers to sell some of its agrichemicals business to BASF, to get nod for ...
Companies

Unpacking new Sasol BEE deal
Business

Tests reveal less Karoo shale gas than expected
National / Science & Environment

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.