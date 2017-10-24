Microsoft drops lawsuit as US government relents on data request rules

Microsoft filed the lawsuit in April 2016 arguing that the US government was violating the constitution by preventing the company from informing its customers about government requests for their e-mails and other documents.

The suit argued that the government’s actions violated the fourth amendment, which establishes the right for people and businesses to know if the government searches or seizes their property, and the company’s first amendment right to free speech.

The changes would ensure secrecy order requests were "carefully and specifically tailored to the facts in the case", Smith said.

"This is an important step for both privacy and free expression. It is an unequivocal win for our customers, and we’re pleased the Department of Justice has taken these steps to protect the constitutional rights of all Americans," the statement said.

While Microsoft has agreed to drop its lawsuit, Smith said the company was renewing its call to Congress for the amendment of the Electronic Communications Privacy Act, adopted in 1986.

The Department of Justice did not respond to an after-hours request for comment.

Last week, the US Supreme Court agreed to hear the Trump administration’s appeal of a lower court’s ruling preventing federal prosecutors from obtaining e-mails stored in Microsoft computer servers in Dublin, Ireland in a drug trafficking investigation.

Government lawyers argued the lower court ruling threatened national security and public safety.

Reuters