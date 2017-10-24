Companies

GM posts quarterly net loss after sale of Opel to Peugeot

The results sent General Motors’ shares up more than 2% in pre-market trading

24 October 2017 - 15:04 Nick Carey and Joseph White
An assembly line at the General Motors plant in Arlington, Texas. Picture: REUTERS
An assembly line at the General Motors plant in Arlington, Texas. Picture: REUTERS

Detroit — General Motors posted a quarterly net loss on Tuesday due to charges stemming from the sale of its Opel unit in Europe to France’s Peugeot, but, excluding charges, its results handily beat analyst expectations and the company re-affirmed its full-year earnings outlook.

The results sent the company’s shares up more than 2% in pre-market trading.

The number one US vehicle maker posted lower revenue for the quarter as it shuttered plants in North America to reduce production and tackle bloated inventory levels, especially of unpopular sedan models as consumers move increasingly to pick-up trucks, SUVs and crossovers.

GM had 76 days’ supply of unsold vehicles at the end of September, down from 88 days a month earlier and more than 100 in the summer. The company’s wholesale volumes were down 26% compared to the same quarter in 2016.

GM said on Tuesday it was on track to meet its goal of 70 days’ supply of vehicles in US by the end of the year. But as GM embarked on a months-long process to trim excess supply, it relied heavily on consumer discounts to sell vehicles. Discounts as a percentage of the average transaction price totaled 13.7%, slightly above the industry average.

Anything higher than 10% is considered unhealthy for vehicle re-sale values and unhealthy for car makers in the long term.

The company said that all its units were profitable for the first time since the fourth quarter of 2014.

GM posted a third-quarter net loss of $2.98bn, or $2.03 per share, compared with a profit of $2.77bn, or $1.71 per share a year earlier. Excluding discontinued operations, GM posted a net profit of 8c per share.

Excluding one-time charges, the company earned $1.32 a share, above analyst expectations of $1.14. In pre-market trading, GM shares were up 2.8% at $46.41.

Reuters

Opel unit needs to become more efficient, PSA chief Carlos Tavares says

PSA, which has said it will use its own tech and vehicle platforms for future Opel models, will fund programmes planned for the unit’s ...
Companies
4 days ago

GM profit plunges 42% on restructuring costs

Car maker braces for tough second half as North American market cools and factories close for upgrades
Companies
3 months ago

GM reports big drop in second-quarter earnings

Amid one-time restructuring costs, net income for the car maker is down 42% to $1.7bn with overall international sales declining
Companies
3 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Brian Molefe: 'I was a permanent employee'
Companies / Energy
2.
BlackRock to list megafund on JSE
Companies / Financial Services
3.
PetroSA faces contracts probe
Companies / Energy
4.
Lonmin takes next step in retrenchments
Companies / Mining
5.
MTN gets more money from fewer customers
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.