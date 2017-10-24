Caterpillar smashes Wall Street estimates as North American sales rebound

Bengaluru — On Tuesday, Caterpillar blew past Wall Street’s profit and revenue estimates on surprisingly strong demand for its construction equipment in North America and robust sales in China, pushing its shares up 7% in early trading.

The company also raised its full-year forecasts for sales and earnings, expecting revenue in its construction business to surge about 20% and mining business to jump 30%. The construction industry in North America is turning around after years of slow demand, fueled by a steady housing recovery, an improving labour market and higher spending by oil and gas companies.

Sales in North America, Caterpillar’s biggest market, jumped 27% in the third quarter ended September 30. Construction revenue from the region rose 31% to $2.17bn and revenue from resources, including mining, rose 28% to $581m.

Some analysts, however, questioned if the company could sustain such high growth rates. "Sustainability of the scorching pace of growth Caterpillar set in the latest quarter is in question because construction spending in the country has not yet hit an inflection point," said Jefferies analyst Steve Volkmann.

In the Asia Pacific region, Caterpillar’s third-biggest, sales jumped 57% to $1.29bn, boosted by demand from China. While China has been the bright spot for Caterpillar in the past few quarters, the pace of growth in the country’s property sector cooled in the third quarter, potentially hurting demand for the company’s iconic yellow, earth-moving equipment in the near future.

Caterpillar’s shares rose to an all-time high of $140.44, but pared some gains to trade up 5% at $138.37. The stock has risen 42% this year, compared with an 18% increase in the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

Excluding restructuring costs, Caterpillar earned $1.95 per share, compared with the average analyst estimate of $1.27 per shares, according to Thomson Reuters. The earnings beat was even more remarkable as analysts had raised their third-quarter estimates by nearly 30% in the past three months.

Net profit rose nearly four-fold to $1.06bn. Total revenue rose to $11.41bn, ahead of market estimates of $10.65bn. The company said it now expects 2017 sales and revenue of $44bn, up from its previous forecast of $42bn to $44bn. It expects adjusted earnings of $6.25 per share, up from the $5.00.

Caterpillar’s blow-out third-quarter results could help it replace Boeing as the top performer on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, based on their performance in the past three months.

Since reporting second-quarter results in July, Boeing’s shares have risen 23.46%, while Caterpillar is up 21.72%. In the same period, the Dow has risen 7.7%. Caterpillar surged 6.6% in early trading on Tuesday to hit a record high of $140.43, pushing the blue-chip index to an all-time high.

All eyes will now turn to Boeing, which will report quarterly earnings on Wednesday. "They certainly have been good stocks to have in your portfolio and their long-term investment horizons look positive," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich Securities in New York.

Caterpillar has now topped earnings expectations for six straight quarters and revenue estimates for the third straight quarter. The company’s results show that it has turned a corner after being hit hard by falling oil and commodity prices in the last two years.

Stifel analyst Stanley Elliot said the "recovery in Caterpillar’s business, now seems to be in full swing". For Boeing, analysts expect core profit to fall 5% in the third quarter, according to Thomson Reuters.

