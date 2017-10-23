Companies

Tesla reaffirms goal for historic Chinese factory, sending suppliers’ shares soaring

23 October 2017 - 08:52 Yan Zhang and Tian Ying
Tesla. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Beijing — Tesla suppliers jumped in Asian trading after the maker of electric cars reaffirmed its commitment to finalise plans for manufacturing in China by year-end.

That could make it the first foreign car maker with wholly owned production in the world’s biggest car market.

Parts maker Ningbo Xusheng Auto Technology led gains among Tesla suppliers on Monday, surging by the 10% daily limit in Shanghai trading.

Tianjin Motor Dies rose as much as 7.3% in Shenzhen. Beijing Zhong Ke San Huan High-Tech and metals supplier Dongguan Eontec also rose, while Cheng Uei Precision Industry advanced in Taipei.

Tesla reiterated a statement from June that it is working with the Shanghai government to explore local manufacturing.

The California-based company had signed a preliminary agreement with the city government, a move that would help lower manufacturing and shipping costs, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg News at the time.

The plans are part of a broader effort by China to accelerate electric-car development and establish a time frame to phase out the production and sale of conventional-engine cars.

Tesla can explore setting up shop in China on its own as authorities consider allowing overseas car makers to set up wholly owned electric-vehicle factories in free-trade zones.

Current rules require foreign car makers to have joint ventures with local companies for domestic production.

Last month, Bloomberg News reported that China was discussing a proposal to allow foreign car makers to set up wholly owned electric-vehicle businesses in its free-trade zones, in a major revision of a fundamental principle governing the country’s auto industry policy since the 1990s.

Potential sites

"We expect to more clearly define our plans for production in China by the end of the year," Tesla said in a statement via WeChat.

"We continue to evaluate potential manufacturing sites around the globe to serve the local markets. While we expect most of our production to remain in the US, we do need to establish local factories to ensure affordability for the markets they serve."

Local production would make it easier for Tesla to access China’s auto-parts supply network and engineering talent pool at lower costs, accelerating sales growth and helping it compete with BYD — China’s largest maker of electric cars — for market dominance, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.

Tesla has reached an agreement with the Shanghai government to build a fully owned facility in the city, the Wall Street Journal reported over the weekend.

Bloomberg

