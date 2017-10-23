Companies

Spin-offs drive a strong year for new listings on the JSE

23 October 2017 - 16:27 Agency Staff
Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK
Spin-offs and a run of records are helping the JSE book a strong year for listings in 2017.

Of the 18 debuts this year, six are carved out of other companies, most of which are publicly traded.

A further four new arrivals are backed by collections of investment holdings, rather than providing a direct bet on any single business.

"It’s simply a function of trying to crystallise value with the high valuations that the companies are seeing," said Grant Cullens, who helps oversee $1.3bn as CEO of African Alliance Asset Management in Johannesburg.

"It’s better to do that when the market is up here, rather than when it’s down 200 or 300 points lower."

The benchmark JSE all share index, which was up 0.1% at 2pm on Monday, has clocked eight records in October, shaking off the restraints of weak economic growth and a divisive ANC leadership contest.

With the final quarter traditionally a busy one for new listings, the exchange expects more companies to seek to make the most of the biggest stock gains since 2013.

"If you ask me what the common theme is, if you further analyse the listings for this year, I would say it would definitely be the spin-offs," said Patrycja Kula-Verster, business development manager in the primary markets division at JSE Ltd, operator of the bourse.

Listings were proving a popular alternative to tapping private equity for companies seeking funds, Kula-Verster said.

It was a step that could provide a permanent source of capital, without the defined time horizons that accompany private equity deals, while also offering scope for follow-on raisings, she said.

4Sight Holdings, which also houses investments, marked the year’s 18th listing on the exchange on October 19, two days after the benchmark set its latest record high.

The positive sentiment suggested this was a good time to come to market, said African Alliance’s Cullens.

"And why wouldn’t you? Because you don’t really know how much longer it’s going to last," he said.

Bloomberg

