Old Mutual Alternative Investments builds stake in retirement villages with Faircape deal

Old Mutual Alternative Investments’s (OMAI’s) retirement accommodation fund has bought a 50% stake in Faircape Life Right Holdings, a retirement home owner.

OMAI says it is Africa’s largest private alternative investment manager.

The acquisition was for an undisclosed sum via its specialist retirement accommodation fund, Old Mutual Retirement Accommodation Fund (OMRAF). The deal is still subject to approval by the Competition Commission.

The Faircape Group has operated since 1984, creating residential estates and commercial offices across South Africa. Its specialist focus in the retirement sector has culminated in Faircape owning and managing one of the larger retirement portfolios in the Western Cape, along with healthcare facilities.

Its subsidiary, Faircape Life Right Holdings, in which OMRAF has acquired a 50% stake, owns and operates six luxury lifestyle villages comprising a total portfolio of 976 units at prime locations across the province. The villages offer a selection of 1, 2 and 3 bedroom homes in garden settings.

"A hallmark of the business is Faircape’s ongoing involvement and vested interest in the operating retirement village. Under the terms of the deal, Mike Vietri, CEO of Faircape, and his established management team will continue to provide day-to-day management of the retirement villages," OMAI said in statement.

With the addition of the Faircape properties, OMRAF owns and develops approximately 1,600 separate retirement units and related properties spread across 10 separate villages primarily in the Western Cape, a market OMRAF first entered in May 2015 to take advantage of strong and growing demand for retirement accommodation in South Africa.

OMAI CEO Paul Boynton said the deal was a strong fit.

"Faircape is a trusted developer and specialist retirement sector operator whose six villages are testimony to its track record of creating and managing quality retirement accommodation solutions in the market. In Faircape we have a partner who shares our values and long-term approach," he said.

