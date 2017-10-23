DA wants clarity on PIC exit from Independent Media

The PIC has not responded to requests from Business Day for clarity on the "exit strategy". Maynier said on Friday he understood Matjila to be talking about exiting the equity investment as well as the repayment of loans.

"A statement was made in Parliament about exiting the investment. If it’s necessary, I will ask a question in Parliament to get clarity on that statement," said Maynier, who had quizzed Matjila on the investment in the media group during the PIC’s presentation in Parliament.

Within hours of the presentation, the PIC placed a detailed schedule on its website of the names and money involved in its unlisted investment portfolio. There are about 108 entities, mainly companies, in the R67.9bn Isibaya portfolio.

The lead sponsor of the PIC’s involvement in Independent Media was Iqbal Survé, whose Sekunjalo group, with funding from the PIC, got control of the media group in 2013 when the former Irish owners sold out.

The PIC’s total debt and equity exposure to Independent Media is just less than R1.2bn. The bulk of this, just more than R1bn, is debt. The initial equity investment of R166m had been written down to R108m by the end of March 2017, indicating operating losses. A year earlier, the 25% equity stake had been valued at R142m.