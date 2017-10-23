Companies

Cisco announces its eighth acquisition this year

23 October 2017 - 16:40 Ed Hammond and Ian King
A Cisco office is pictured in San Diego, California, in this November 12 2012 file photo. Picture: REUTERS
New York/San Francisco — Cisco Systems agreed to buy BroadSoft for about $1.9bn to expand further into software and cloud services.

Cisco will pay $55 a share in cash, according to a statement from the company on Monday.

Cisco has had an acquisitive year as CEO Chuck Robbins adapts to a shift in the networking industry toward less-expensive software-based services and away from traditional hardware, which provides Cisco with most of its revenue. The San Jose, California-based company has announced eight acquisitions in 2017, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

BroadSoft, which has a market value of about $1.7bn, had been working with Jefferies to seek suitors. It earlier attracted interest from buyout firms Searchlight Capital Partners and Siris Capital, people familiar with the matter said. Bloomberg reported over the weekend that a deal with Cisco was close.

BroadSoft provides cloud communication services to businesses in about 80 countries, according to its website. Founded in 1998 by former Alcatel USA vice-president Michael Tessler and Celcore executive Scott Hoffpauir, the company went public in 2010. Tessler serves as CEO.

Cisco paid $3.7bn to acquire AppDynamics in March, a deal that was announced hours before the fast-growing software maker was due to price its initial public offering two months earlier. In May, Cisco agreed to buy software-based networking startup Viptela for $610m.

The BroadSoft acquisition was expected to close during the first quarter of 2018, Cisco said.

Bloomberg

