China stands out for Philips, as it hones its healthcare focus

Amsterdam — Royal Philips said surging sales in China helped lift the Dutch health-equipment company’s profit by 12% in the third quarter.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation increased to €532m, the maker of medical scanners and diagnostic gear said in a statement on Monday.

Sales rose 4% on a comparable basis to €4.1bn, missing the average estimate of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg of €4.23bn.

"From a geographic standpoint, China was a star performer with double-digit growth in the period," Natixis analyst Alain William said.

The company signed new strategic partnerships in the region, and grew business in the private hospital segment.

Philips has made a series of acquisitions in recent months that have focused the 126-year-old Dutch company into health technologies including software and services.

In the process, the company has moved away from its historic roots in manufacturing light bulbs, TVs and CD players.

The latest financial figures include as a discontinued operation Philips Lighting, the spinoff in which it has cut its stake to about 40%, with CEO Frans van Houten saying on Monday the company planned to sell down further.

"Philips has made a very massive transformation over the last five years and we have pivoted to be a focus-health company," Van Houten said in an interview with Bloomberg TV.

He dismissed a profit warning from rival General Electric, saying: "We are not distracted by other performing businesses in other sectors."

Philips said comparable sales growth of 4% in the quarter was driven by double-digit growth in "growth geographies", most notably in China.

Philips kept its outlook to raise profitability to the average industry standard for healthcare-equipment peers, including GE and Siemens, over the next three to four years.

Annual sales growth of 4%-6% will be accompanied by a 100-basis-point improvement on average in the margin on earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (ebita).

"We have primarily an organic growth premise in our strategy. We can grow 46% just on our own strength. Yet M&A does play a role in our strategy," Van Houten said in the interview.

Earlier this month, Philips said it had halted its US heart defibrillator output for about a year after a spat with US authorities.

An agreement with the Department of Justice over quality inspections of the equipment is expected to result in a financial impact of about €20m in ebita in the current quarter, and cost about another €60m next year.

"Although the recent consent decree, which arose from past inspections in and before 2015 focusing primarily on Philips’ defibrillator manufacturing in the US, is disappointing, we will confidently continue on our improvement path," Van Houten said.

