Adcorp set to report an interim loss

Employment services group Adcorp has warned investors that its financial results for the six months to August will disappoint.

The group expects to record a basic loss per share of between 110c and 132c compared with basic earnings per share of 78.4c for the half-year ended August 31 2016.

A headline loss per share of between 38c and 45c was expected; compared with headline earnings per share of 77.5c for the half-year ended August 31 2016.

Despite these profit warnings, the company said its main operations were strong.

"Overall, the core of the business recorded stable to strong performance from the prior period, and management are focused on a strategic and operational efficiency review of the support services and training businesses," it said.

Adcorp announced the introduction of Value Capital Partners as a strategic shareholder to the company at the end of June, which was followed by a wholesale change of leadership at board and executive management level.

Gloria Serobe was appointed as chairperson of the board, Innocent Dutiro as CEO and Mark Jurgens as chief operating officer.

CJ Kujenga joined the group as chief financial officer on July 1.