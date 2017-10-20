Volvo beats expectations thanks to strong demand

Stockholm — Volvo Group, the second-biggest truck maker, on Friday posted stronger than expected profits for the third quarter, with net profit more than doubling thanks to robust demand.

CEO Martin Lundstedt said the group had registered growth across the board, noting a 32% increase in truck orders and a 45% increase in construction equipment orders.

The Swedish group’s net profit for the July-September period rose to 5.5-billion kroner ($673m) from 2.6-billion kroner in the same period a year ago.

"It’s the strongest third quarter ever registered," Lundstedt told Swedish news agency TT. The price of the Volvo share soared on the news, gaining 6.3% in midday trading several hours after the report was released, in a market up 0.92%. Sales climbed by 12%, to 77.2-billion kroner, while operating profit surged by 57%, to 7.4-billion kroner.

Analysts had forecast an operating profit of 6.5-billion kroner.

Volvo said it expected demand to remain high in 2018, including for the truck market where it expected to sell 300,000 vehicles.

"Looking ahead to the next couple of quarters, we will be working hard to secure the introduction and the ramp-up of production of the new truck portfolio in North America as well as working together with our suppliers to reduce inefficiencies due to supply constraints for our truck production," Lundstedt said.

The group on Tuesday said it would not divest its so-called governmental sales unit — which sells specially designed vehicles to governments, the defence industry, peacekeeping forces and aid organisations — after failing to receive attractive offers.

"Our governmental sales operation has a positive development and a strong order book. We have previously announced our intention to divest this business, but the offers we have received do not reflect its value. We have therefore decided to discontinue the divestment process," Volvo deputy CEO Jan Gurander said.

