Companies

Noble suspends trading in Singapore, pending announcement of major transaction

20 October 2017 - 09:37 Jasmine Ng and Lianting Tu
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Singapore/Hong Kong — Noble Group suspended its shares from trading in Singapore on Friday pending the announcement of a major transaction, with the commodity trader seeking to clinch a sale of its oil-trading unit in a deal that may be critical to the company’s prospects for survival.

The stock was halted at 38 Singapore cents, 2.6% lower, after the Hong Kong-based company’s announcement, which was released just after midday in the city-state, and did not give details of the planned deal. The shares have sunk 78% this year amid concern that Noble Group will default.

The trader has been locked in a crisis than spans the past two years, and executives have embarked on a shrink-to-survive strategy by selling units to meet obligations. The oil-trading business is among the most valuable assets that remain, and earlier this week Vitol Group confirmed that while it was in talks over the potential disposal, no deal was certain. Noble Group has a covenant waiver on a $1.1bn credit facility that will expire at the end of this week unless the company can secure an agreement to extend it.

"The company’s fundamentals haven’t improved, and they keep selling their core assets to get liquidity," Margaret Yang, a strategist at CMC Markets, said by phone. "There might be an update on the sale of the oil business."

She added: "Whether or not the deal will go through, and the selling price is important — those are the two things people will be looking at."

Vitol CEO Ian Taylor told Bloomberg TV on Wednesday that the negotiations to buy the unit were "very complicated".

He said: "We’re engaged; we have been talking."

Vitol is the world’s largest independent oil trader.

Noble Group had total debt of $4.6bn at the end of June, with about $2bn maturing by June 30 next year, according to Bloomberg-compiled data. Its 2020 notes have plunged by about 58c on the dollar since the beginning of May. On Friday, the bonds rose 0.5c to 36.9c at 1.30pm in Hong Kong, Bloomberg-compiled prices show.

Bankruptcy risk

The company, which was founded by Richard Elman, has been under increasing pressure since May, when a surprise loss compounded the long-running crisis. The company has already warned of the risk of bankruptcy at two of its major subsidiaries in accounts filed in recent weeks in the UK and Singapore.

Should the oil unit be sold, Noble Group will be left with a largely Asian portfolio, including marketing rights to Indonesian coal, liquefied natural gas trading, and stakes in Australian and Mongolian coal mines. It also has an alumina refinery in Jamaica. Among the oil unit’s businesses is a contract for shipping via the Colonial pipeline, the biggest conduit for moving fuel from the US refining centres of Texas and Louisiana to high-demand East Coast markets.

Bloomberg

Yancoal to raise funds for Rio assets

Two Chinese investment groups, China Cinda Asset Management and Shandong Lucion Investment Holdings, committed to a further $1bn in the entitlement ...
Companies
2 months ago

Glencore set to pitch directly to Rio Tinto board

Glencore’s proposal is $100m higher and fully funded, but Rio Tinto has to give Yancoal the chance to make a counter offer
Companies
4 months ago

Muddy Waters sees only one way out of the morass for Noble

Noble ‘almost certainly’ has to restructure if it is to survive as S&P flag the risk of the group defaulting, spurring a rout in its bonds and shares
Companies
4 months ago

China may land chemicals powerhouse

Sinochem, wrapping up the acquisition of Switzerland’s Syngenta, is in talks with ChemChina over a merger that would be worth about $120bn
Companies
4 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
First black woman set to be bank CEO
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Evidence leader at Koko hearing had Eskom ...
Companies / Energy
3.
Koko evidence leader had Eskom business ties
Companies / Energy
4.
Sapo CEO Mark Barnes ‘not clear’ on Sassa’s point
Companies
5.
AngloGold left with two SA assets
Companies / Mining

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.