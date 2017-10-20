Cost of cleaner engines weighs on Daimler’s profit

Berlin — Daimler’s third-quarter operating profit declined, as the cost of making diesel engine cars run cleaner and other special items outweighed record sales of Mercedes-Benz luxury models.

Earnings before interest and tax (ebit) at the German automotive group plunged 14% to €3.46bn in the three months to end-September, Daimler said on Friday, in line with the €3.43bin consensus forecast in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages.

Last quarter, Daimler spent €223m to update more than 3-million current and older Mercedes diesel models in Europe to curb pollution and help avert driving bans.

A recall of more than 1-million passenger cars and sport-utility vehicles worldwide to address potential unintended airbag deployments announced this week would add another €230m in costs, it said.

The cars and trucks manufacturer stuck with its guidance for a significant increase in group ebit this year.

It said it now expected ebit at its trucks division to also significantly exceed year-ago levels, having previously guided for flat ebit.

Earnings at Daimler Trucks, the group’s second-largest unit by revenue, jumped by a third to €614m, benefiting from strong momentum in North America where heavy-truck orders rose to the highest in over two years in September.

Daimler said it expected ebit at its financial services division to significantly beat year-earlier levels, having previously guided for earnings to rise only slightly.

Third-quarter deliveries of Mercedes luxury cars rose 7.9% to a record 573,026 models, powered by strong demand for sport-utility vehicles such as the GLA and GLC models and the E-Class.

That beats the 1.2% gain to 499,467 cars at rival BMW, which Mercedes last year eclipsed as the world’s biggest premium car maker by sales, and the 3.6% rise to 471,850 cars at Volkswagen’s Audi brand.

Reuters