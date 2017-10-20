Companies

Cost of cleaner engines weighs on Daimler’s profit

20 October 2017 - 10:02 Andreas Cremer
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Berlin — Daimler’s third-quarter operating profit declined, as the cost of making diesel engine cars run cleaner and other special items outweighed record sales of Mercedes-Benz luxury models.

Earnings before interest and tax (ebit) at the German automotive group plunged 14% to €3.46bn in the three months to end-September, Daimler said on Friday, in line with the €3.43bin consensus forecast in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages.

Last quarter, Daimler spent €223m to update more than 3-million current and older Mercedes diesel models in Europe to curb pollution and help avert driving bans.

A recall of more than 1-million passenger cars and sport-utility vehicles worldwide to address potential unintended airbag deployments announced this week would add another €230m in costs, it said.

The cars and trucks manufacturer stuck with its guidance for a significant increase in group ebit this year.

It said it now expected ebit at its trucks division to also significantly exceed year-ago levels, having previously guided for flat ebit.

Earnings at Daimler Trucks, the group’s second-largest unit by revenue, jumped by a third to €614m, benefiting from strong momentum in North America where heavy-truck orders rose to the highest in over two years in September.

Daimler said it expected ebit at its financial services division to significantly beat year-earlier levels, having previously guided for earnings to rise only slightly.

Third-quarter deliveries of Mercedes luxury cars rose 7.9% to a record 573,026 models, powered by strong demand for sport-utility vehicles such as the GLA and GLC models and the E-Class.

That beats the 1.2% gain to 499,467 cars at rival BMW, which Mercedes last year eclipsed as the world’s biggest premium car maker by sales, and the 3.6% rise to 471,850 cars at Volkswagen’s Audi brand.

Reuters

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
First black woman set to be bank CEO
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Evidence leader at Koko hearing had Eskom ...
Companies / Energy
3.
Koko evidence leader had Eskom business ties
Companies / Energy
4.
Sapo CEO Mark Barnes ‘not clear’ on Sassa’s point
Companies
5.
AngloGold left with two SA assets
Companies / Mining

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.