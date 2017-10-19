Standard Chartered closed Gupta accounts three years ago

London — Standard Chartered closed some bank accounts linked to the Gupta family in SA in 2014, a spokeswoman for the bank said on Thursday.

"We are not able to comment on the details of client transactions, but can confirm that after an internal investigation, accounts were closed by us by early in 2014," the spokeswoman said by e-mail.

The Guptas have had their South African bank accounts closed by most of the banks where they were clients. Bank of Baroda is the last bank serving them, and the bank’s intention to close their accounts is the subject of a court battle.