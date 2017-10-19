Companies

Standard Chartered closed Gupta accounts three years ago

19 October 2017 - 11:16 Lawrence White and Staff Writer
London — Standard Chartered closed some bank accounts linked to the Gupta family in SA in 2014, a spokeswoman for the bank said on Thursday.

"We are not able to comment on the details of client transactions, but can confirm that after an internal investigation, accounts were closed by us by early in 2014," the spokeswoman said by e-mail.

The Guptas have had their South African bank accounts closed by most of the banks where they were clients. Bank of Baroda is the last bank serving them, and the bank’s intention to close their accounts is the subject of a court battle.

UK urged to probe banks over possible Gupta links

Chanceller Philip Hammond is concerned that HSBC and Standard Chartered might have handled illicit funds linked to the Guptas via Hong Kong and Dubai
Business
8 hours ago

Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority separately said on Thursday that it was in contact with StanChart and HSBC following reports in British newspapers that Britain’s finance minister had asked regulators to investigate the lenders’ possible ties to the Gupta family and Zuma.

"The FCA is already in contact with both banks named and will consider carefully further responses received," the regulator said.

HSBC declined to comment.

The Financial Times reported that Peter Hain had raised concerns with Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond about evidence from whistle-blowers and other sources.

The newspaper also reported that the FBI was probing US citizens who are nephews of the Gupta brothers, as well as companies and bank accounts, in an investigation of possible US links to the South African state capture scandal.

Reuters, with staff writer

