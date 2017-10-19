Companies

Nigerian oil company Oando’s JSE listing suspended

Trading in Nigerian oil company Oando’s shares was halted on both the Lagos and Johannesburg stock exchanges on Thursday morning following an order by Nigeria’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A statement was issued via the JSE’s Sens service on Thursday morning saying Oando’s listing had been suspended "pending clarification following the review of subsequent correspondence received on October 18 from the Nigerian Stock Exchange and SEC".

Oando said it would "provide a full statement of the company’s position as soon as possible".

On July 14, Oando released a statement saying: "Our attention has been drawn to a report released by Channels TV stating that Oando is ‘under a comprehensive investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission following petitions filed by some foreign investors in Oando regarding its shareholding structure following the $1.65bn cash that Oando paid in June 2014 to acquire the oil production assets of Conoco-Phillips in Nigeria’."

African Petroleum starts arbitration over oil drilling rights in Gambia

Gambia says African Petroleum’s licences have expired and are now open for relicensing, saying the company has failed to meet its commitments
Companies
17 hours ago

Oando said in July that it "understands that the SEC is in receipt of correspondence containing (in our opinion) unsubstantiated, misleading and defamatory claims with respect to various matters that had already received board, shareholder and, where required, SEC approval."

On August 28, Oando issued a statement listing the investors who had petitioned the SEC as an institution called Ansbury and an individual called Alhaji Mangal.

Oando disputed Ansbuy had a right to petition because it was not a direct investor in the oil group, owning shares via "a company domiciled in a jurisdiction outside Nigeria which in turn holds shares in a Nigerian investment company that is a shareholder in Oando".

Mangal said in his petition to the SEC that he owned 17.9% of Oando, which the oil company disputed, saying its records showed he owned 4% directly, and had failed to disclose a 13.9% indirect holding as required by Nigerian law.

