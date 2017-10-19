Nestlé expects operating margin to fall up to half a percentage point

The maker of KitKat chocolate and Nescafe instant coffee said on Thursday that restructuring was progressing faster than planned, taking overall spending to as much as Sf1bn ($1.02bn) in 2017.

"We maintain our guidance for overall restructuring costs of up to Sf2.5bn until 2020," chief finance officer Francois-Xavier Roger told reporters on a call.

Organic sales growth accelerated to 3.1% in the third quarter, from 2.3% in the first and 2.4% in the second, Nestlé said. This matched the forecast in a Reuters poll.

In the nine-month period, sales reached Sf65.272bn as growth in Asia and Europe picked up, while in the Americas sales growth eased, Nestlé said.

Organic growth in North America was flat, the company said, citing soft consumer demand, with a decline in sales volumes particularly in confectionery and ice cream. Roger said he still expected the sale of Nestlé’s US confectionery business by the end of 2017.

Nestlé shares, which have risen almost 15% so far in 2017, were indicated to open 0.4% lower, according to pre-market indications.

