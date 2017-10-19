Nestlé and Unilever report weak summer sales with the weather partly to blame

The setbacks come as activist investors and potential acquirers take aim at the sector, with Dan Loeb’s hedge fund Third Point building a stake in Nestlé after Unilever fended off an unwanted approach from Kraft. Along with Nelson Peltz, recently rebuffed in a bid for a board seat at Procter & Gamble, they’re pressuring food and personal-care giants to lift profit margins and revamp slow-growing portfolios as consumers seek niche brands and fresh food rather than packaged products.

Reckitt Benckiser Group, which sells Durex condoms and Air Wick fresheners, set the downbeat tone earlier this week, cutting its sales forecast for the second time this year.

For both Nestlé and Unilever, the Achilles heel has been North America, where the Swiss company’s sales were flat in the first nine months of 2017, held back by declines at the Crunch maker’s chocolate business, which it intends to sell, and ice cream. Sales of bottled water in North America and Europe dropped in the third quarter due to cold weather and "intense" competition.

In addition to storms and gloomy skies, competition hurt Unilever in ice cream. The company lost market share to a new entrant, Halo Top, chief financial officer Graeme Pitkethly said on a call, though US ice cream sales should be back in growth next year. "The developed markets were extremely challenging", with retailers canceling orders after hurricanes hit Florida and Texas, Unilever’s second- and third-largest states for revenue in the US, he said. Nestlé, by contrast, said the impact was limited.

"We’ve chosen not to mention it because, honestly, we’re not the weather channel when it comes to our sales development," Nestlé CEO Mark Schneider said on a call with analysts. "We’re not looking for excuses. Was there a negative impact? Yes, there was. But it just did not rise to the same level of importance."

In Europe, ice cream was the main source of volume decline, London- and Rotterdam-based Unilever said in a statement. The company’s refreshment business, which includes frozen desserts and tea, accounts for about 20% of overall sales. The Anglo-Dutch company’s underlying revenue rose 2.6%, compared with the 4% median estimate of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. In North America, revenue by that measure was down 2.9%.

Pukka Herbs

With big brands facing what Pitkethly described as "tectonic shifts", Unilever has maintained its commitment to spend ¤1bn to ¤3bn ($1.2bn to $3.5bn) annually on fast-growing businesses, such as Pukka Herbs tea and Sir Kensington’s condiments. It’s also moving to sell its under-performing spreads business.

Under pressure from Loeb, Nestl¤ CEO Schneider has stepped up efforts to raise profit margins and revive growth, but these initiatives are hitting profits in the near term. The company, which is cutting jobs at its skin-health unit and shifting headquarters in the US and France, may have close to 1-billion Swiss francs ($1bn) of restructuring costs this year, it said.

"For North America, this is not a silver bullet kind of situation," Schneider said. "We’re fixing some of the under-performers and clearly cranking up the rate of innovation. It’s mostly stuff we can do under our own steam, and not so much hoping for some sort of macro-relief, because hope is not a strategy."

Bloomberg