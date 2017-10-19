EU aviation regulator turns up heat on Kobe Steel
Paris/Tokyo — Europe’s aviation regulator has advised aircraft manufacturers to stop using parts supplied by Kobe Steel until their safety can be verified, following product data manipulation by the Japanese company.
The move by the European Aviation Safety Agency is another headache for Kobe Steel, which has shocked aircraft, vehicle, train and other industries with its revelations that it has been shipping products to customers with falsified data on strength and durability. The US justice department is seeking information from Kobe Steel and has requested documentation on products the company has sold to US buyers.
The Japan Civil Aviation Bureau is investigating and gathering information from Japanese manufacturers and Kobe Steel.
"Where alternative suppliers are available, it is recommended to suspend use of Kobe Steel products until the legitimacy of the affected parts can be determined," the European Aviation Safety Agency said in a safety information bulletin. The concern was not serious enough at this stage to warrant any compulsory measures, it said.
The admissions that Kobe Steel’s supply chains were tainted, affecting about 500 companies across the world, sent its shares into free fall.
The tampering went back 10 years, a source said. The scandal puts another stain on Japan’s manufacturing prowess after similar cases including vehicle makers Mitsubishi and Nissan.
All organisations that might have used Kobe Steel products should do a thorough review of their supply chains in order to identify if Kobe Steel products had been used in their product designs and fabrications, the European agency said.
The world’s two largest aircraft makers, Airbus and Boeing, have already said they are conducting a review.
Reuters
