EU aviation regulator turns up heat on Kobe Steel

Paris/Tokyo — Europe’s aviation regulator has advised aircraft manufacturers to stop using parts supplied by Kobe Steel until their safety can be verified, following product data manipulation by the Japanese company.

The move by the European Aviation Safety Agency is another headache for Kobe Steel, which has shocked aircraft, vehicle, train and other industries with its revelations that it has been shipping products to customers with falsified data on strength and durability. The US justice department is seeking information from Kobe Steel and has requested documentation on products the company has sold to US buyers.

The Japan Civil Aviation Bureau is investigating and gathering information from Japanese manufacturers and Kobe Steel.