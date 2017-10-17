Strong demand for cancer drugs drives J&J sales up more than 15%

Bengaluru — Johnson & Johnson (J&J) reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit and raised its full-year forecast, driven by strong demand for its new cancer drugs and gains from its acquisition of Swiss biotech Actelion.

Shares of J&J, part of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, were up 1.6% at $138.3 in premarket trading on Tuesday.

Higher sales of cancer drugs Darzalex and Imbruvica helped the company post a 15.4% rise in pharmaceutical sales in the third quarter.

The company, which makes everything from Band-Aid bandages to blockbuster rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade, said its results included the effect of the first full quarter of the acquisition of Actelion, which added 7.9% to worldwide operational sales growth.

The company completed the $30bn acquisition of Actelion in June, giving it access to high-price, high-margin treatments for rare diseases.

J&J raised its 2017 profit forecast to a range of $7.25 to $7.30 per share from a range of $7.12 to $7.22 per share estimated previously. Revenue forecast is expected to range between $76.1bn and $76.5bn, compared with its earlier outlook of $75.8bn of $76.1bn.

Total revenue rose 10.3% to $19.65bn as the company’s other businesses also performed well.

However, the company’s net earnings fell to $3.76bn, or $1.37 per share, in the quarter from $4.27bn, or $1.53 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding special items, J&J earned $1.90 per share Analysts on average were expecting an adjusted profit of $1.80 per share on revenue of $19.28bn for the latest quarter, according to Thomson Reuters IBES.

Reuters