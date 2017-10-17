Netflix to spend $8bn on programming in 2018

Los Angeles — While competitors race to catch up with Netflix, the largest online TV service in the world is adhering to a simple strategy to maintain its lead: you have to spend money to make money.

The streaming pioneer will spend up to $8bn on programming next year, as much as a third more than in 2017. The increase alone is almost as much as HBO spends annually. Netflix, based in California, will also spend more than $1bn on marketing.

The money will fund an ever-growing array of programming designed to attract even more customers. The company’s long-term budget for movies and TV shows totals $17bn.

Critics say the spending is risky, and concerned investors sent shares down on Tuesday even though the online TV service reported on Monday its best third quarter to date for subscriber gains. The stock dropped as much as 2.4% to $197.77 in New York trading.

Here’s how Netflix will spend that $8bn:

Eighty original movies: Chief content officer Ted Sarandos said Netflix would release more original movies in 2018 than Hollywood’s three largest movie studios (Disney, Warner Bros and Universal Pictures) combined.

Most of these films will be low-budget projects like those seen at film festivals or local art-house theatres, such as Noah Baumbach’s The Meyerowitz Stories, with Adam Sandler and Dustin Hoffman, or Joe Swanberg’s Win It All. Others will be low-brow comedies.

Yet Netflix is also starting to fund big-budget movies that would be right at home on the big screen next to Star Wars and Batman, like the Will Smith movie Bright, due out in December. This means the company is mounting a growing threat to theatres. By releasing more than one new movie a week online, Netflix is giving consumers reasons stay home.

Anime and scandinavian thrillers: Netflix has signed up more than 56-million customers outside the US, relying mostly on shows made in the US. Now the company is ramping up production in several languages in a bid to sign more users in Europe, Africa, Asia and the Middle East.

Netflix released its first Italian and German series this year, and plans a substantial increase in the number of shows it makes for foreign viewers in 2018. That includes its first Danish series (The Rain, a post-apocalyptic adventure), its first Swedish series (Quicksand, a suspenseful crime drama) and a whole lot of anime. The company has 30 different projects based on the Japanese style of animation in different stages of development, Sarandos said on a call with investors.

Netflix bought comic book publisher Millarworld earlier this year, the first acquisition in the company’s 20-year history. Consider it the first of many deals. Though Netflix prefers to build rather than buy, the company said it would seek more opportunities to acquire intellectual property.

"Were looking at a lot of things," Sarandos said. "When there can be these kinds of efficiencies, that kind of creativity under one roof, we’ll want to explore that." Netflix wants to claim hot book properties, top producers and new writers before rival media companies.

One thing Netflix won’t be buying? Weinstein Co, CEO Reed Hastings was quick to add.

Teen and tween dramas

For all the money Netflix spends on its own shows, programming licensed from others still accounts for the majority of the company’s annual spending. In one of its biggest deals to date, Netflix licensed the rights in 2016 to Supergirl, The Flash and Riverdale from the youth-oriented network CW.

CW, owned by CBS and Warner Bros, is one of the few networks to deepen its ties to Netflix in recent years. Other large media companies are taking their shows off Netflix to bolster their own TV networks and support new streaming services.

Netflix says it is not concerned. Original shows now account for more than 25% of Netflix’s overall programming budget, and that figure will continue to grow.

