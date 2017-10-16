Netflix shares surge as new subscribers beat estimates
The video-streaming pioneer’s shares touch a record high after surging about 64% this year
Bengaluru — Video-streaming pioneer Netflix Inc added more subscribers than expected in the third quarter as original shows such as the latest season of "Narcos" helped attract more viewers.
The company’s shares, which touched a record high on Monday, rose nearly 2% to $206.50 after the bell. They had surged about 64% this year.
Netflix forecast total subscriber additions of 6.3-million for the current quarter, just a touch above analysts’ estimate of 6.25-million additions, according to FactSet.
The company added 4.45-million subscribers in its international markets in the third quarter ended on September 30, compared with the 3.69-million analysts had expected, according to data and analytics firm FactSet.
Netflix added 850,000 subscribers in the US, compared with the average analyst estimate of 810,000, according to FactSet.
Netflix is expanding its slate of original shows as the company battles intensifying competition from players such as Amazon.com’s Prime Video service and Hulu.
The company, which said it would spend $7bn to $8bn in 2018 to create original content, is also expanding globally as it grapples with a saturating US market.
To fuel its ambitious plans, Netflix recently hiked monthly subscription fees for some of its plans in the US and Europe.
The company’s strong release line-up for the fourth quarter, which includes the second season of hits "Stranger Things" and "The Crown", will keep viewers subscribed to its services, analysts have said.
Netflix said revenue rose about 30% to $2.99bn in the third quarter. The company’s net income rose to $130m, or 29c per share, in the latest quarter from $52m, or 12c per share, a year earlier.
Reuters
