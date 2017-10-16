Companies

Group Five receives unsolicited offer for its European unit from Greenbay

16 October 2017 - 08:49 Robert Laing
An artist’s impression of Group Five’s head office at Waterfall Business Estate. Picture: SUPPLIED
An artist’s impression of Group Five’s head office at Waterfall Business Estate. Picture: SUPPLIED

Group Five received an unsolicited R1.6bn offer from Greenbay Properties for its European division after the market closed on Friday, the construction group said in a statement on Monday morning.

JSE-listed Greenbay raised R4.5bn in an accelerated bookbuild on August 21. Group Five said the firm intention letter it received from Greenbay included confirmation that it had R1.6bn cash held in escrow by Webber Wentzel Attorneys.

Group Five said it appointed an independent board as required by the Companies Act. The independent board will proceed to select an independent expert to get advice on whether to accept Greenbay’s offer or not.

The construction group’s European assets include its highway toll road business, Intertoll Europe.

Monday’s statement followed an announcement on October 6 that Group Five’s new board — appointed at an exceptional general meeting called by institutional investor Allan Gray on July 25 — was developing a turnaround strategy.

"As previously disclosed, the board also confirms that it has received a number of expressions of interest from credible parties, and continues to receive new expressions of interest. These relate to various assets and businesses within the group," Group Five said on October 6.

