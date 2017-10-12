Toyota will halve number of car models it sells in Japan within eight years

Tokyo — Toyota is planning to halve the number of car models it sells in Japan to about 30 by 2025 to focus on more popular models in a shrinking market, a person briefed on the matter said on Thursday.

The vehicle maker currently offers 62 car models in Japan, including the Prius petrol hybrid and the Aqua compact hatchback, along with less popular ones including the Premio sedan.

Vehicle sales in Japan have been falling as the population rapidly ages, because young people are losing interest in car ownership.

The plans will allow Toyota to make better use of its resources, the person said, who was not authorised to comment on the matter and declined to be identified.

Toyota spokesperson Akiko Kita said the company was pursuing a number of strategies to maintain sales at least 1.5-million vehicles annually in a shrinking market. It currently sells about 1.6-million a year.

Toyota and other global car makers are concentrating their efforts on developing lower emissions vehicles, including electric cars, while also focusing on expanding market share in emerging markets.

Reuters