Peru move gives a leg up to Sun International

The pick-up followed the release of a Sens statement outlining details of the acquisition of four gambling operations in Peru. The acquisition is being made through Sun International’s 55%-owned Latin American-based Sun Dreams. The 55% stake is set to increase to 65% in the near future. The Peru deal has a price tag of $26m, most of which is goodwill.

Sun International said the acquisition was in line with its declared intention of growing its gaming and hospitality businesses in SA and Latin America.

"The proposed acquisition represents an opportunity for Sun Dreams to strengthen its position in the Peru market and diversify its asset base in Latam [Latin America]," the announcement read.

The deal, which does not need shareholder approval, will be funded by Sun Dreams and will not affect Sun International’s heavily geared balance sheet.

Sun International CEO Anthony Leeming said the move was in line with growth plans.

He corrected market perceptions that the group was selling off its Latin America operation.

"We do want to downscale part of the Panama operation and close a leased property in Colombia," said Leeming. These were not significant in the overall Latin America business, he said.

Leeming said the Latin America balance sheet was not overgeared. "The SA balance sheet is overgeared and we’re looking at options to address that." Options included an asset sale, a rights issue and, a sale of shares to a specific investor.

While the high gearing was previously not considered a problem due to strong cash flow generation, low economic activity has hit consumer spending and group cash flow.

