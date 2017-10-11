But MPs from both the governing ANC and the opposition parties were not impressed when Mathebula failed to provide the finer details of the deviation requests‚ saying his report was not entirely helpful as it did not indicate whether fraud and corruption were at the heart of the deviations.

"It would have been useful to be given the time frames‚ the reasons for deviations … we have no sense whether these deviations were justifiable‚ whether they were approved or not‚ on what basis were they approved … it’s a very scanty presentation‚" said ANC MP Derek Hanekom.

Hanekom suggested corrupt officials often used deviation requests when they wanted to benefit or award government contracts to businesspeople closely connected to them.

"Some these are not just simple deviations but an abuse of the system and corruption‚" he said.

Mathebula angered DA MP David Maynier when he said "it would have been a mammoth task" for his office to provide a much more detailed report on the deviations.

"It’s quite a lot of information. For us to have brought stacks of information‚ individual transactions‚ would have been a mammoth task‚" said Mathebula.

Maynier dismissed Mathebula’s assertion as "nonsense".

Mathebula‚ who was appointed to act as the chief procurement officer last month‚ said the office planned to establish a "cross-functional internal committee" consisting of top managers in the public service to improve the management of deviation requests.

"Personally I would feel very uncomfortable to deal with a deviation request of R1bn on my own‚" he said.

Mathebula also denied weekend media reports that he was part of group of Treasury officials who were plotting with Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba to weaken the office, a critical organ that has been tasked with overseeing government tenders and rooting out corruption in tenders.