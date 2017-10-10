‘White like me’ advert grounds Dove

Many in the local advertising community on Monday were aghast at global beauty brand Dove’s huge public relations gaffe in posting an online advertisement showing a black woman removing her top to reveal a white woman in the next frame.

But one leading brand expert said Dove will recover provided it keeps its nose clean in the coming months.

While the parent company, the giant multinational Unilever has apologised, there were growing calls around the world and in South Africa to boycott the product.

In the full video clip, a black woman removes her t-shirt to reveal a white woman, who then lifts her own top to reveal an Asian woman.