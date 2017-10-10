We’ll pay back the money, says McKinsey — but only if a court says the Eskom deal broke the law

McKinsey will repay the fees it earned for six months’ work last year at Eskom if a high court finds the deal was unlawful, the global consultancy said on Tuesday.

Eskom had given McKinsey and its local partner Trillian until Tuesday to repay R1.6bn in consultancy fees for a contract that the state firm says was illegal.

“We will support a review by the High Court of the validity of the turnaround programme contract. We invite Eskom and Trillian to submit themselves to this process too,” McKinsey said in a statement.