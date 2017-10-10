We’ll pay back the money, says McKinsey — but only if a court says the Eskom deal broke the law
The consultancy says it was Eskom’s sole responsibility to ensure the contract met regulations
McKinsey will repay the fees it earned for six months’ work last year at Eskom if a high court finds the deal was unlawful, the global consultancy said on Tuesday.
Eskom had given McKinsey and its local partner Trillian until Tuesday to repay R1.6bn in consultancy fees for a contract that the state firm says was illegal.
“We will support a review by the High Court of the validity of the turnaround programme contract. We invite Eskom and Trillian to submit themselves to this process too,” McKinsey said in a statement.
“McKinsey will pay back the fee in full if the Court determines Eskom acted unlawfully,” it said, adding that it was solely Eskom’s responsibility to ensure the contract met regulations.
An Eskom spokesman said the utility’s legal representatives were dealing with the matter directly with McKinsey and they could not make any further comment.
Trillian did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Trillian was until recently controlled by the Gupta family, friends of President Jacob Zuma who are accused of inappropriately influencing the issuing of state contracts.
The DA has said that Eskom’s determination to get the money back from Trillian and McKinsey is evidence of wrongdoing.
There is evidence that Eskom was warned that its contracts with McKinsey and Trillian were illegal.
Reuters, with BusinessLIVE
