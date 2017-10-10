Companies

TAX AVOIDANCE

Indonesia to probe $1.4bn Standard Chartered Guernsey funds transferred to Singapore

10 October 2017 - 06:02 Cindy Silviana and Hidayat Setiaji
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Jakarta — Indonesia is investigating reports that $1.4bn held by Standard Chartered in Guernsey, mainly on behalf of Indonesian clients, was transferred to Singapore just before the island moved to new tax transparency rules, officials said.

A source familiar with the matter said late last week, confirming news reports, that the Monetary Authority of Singapore and Guernsey’s Financial Services Commission were looking into that movement of assets in late 2015 — months before the Channel Island adopted a global framework for the exchange of tax data.

Under those rules, countries automatically share annual reports on accounts belonging to people subject to taxes in each nation. Britain, Guernsey and Singapore have all signed up, but Guernsey implemented the rules ahead of Singapore.

Indonesian and other regulators have not confirmed the nature of the customers or of worries around the funds, but a person familiar with the matter said part of the concern stemmed from links between some private banking clients and the Indonesian military.

"This was not a transfer by one Indonesian citizen but by many customers. We are now checking their annual tax reports, as well as their report of assets," Hestu Yoga Saksama, a spokesman for Indonesia’s tax office, said.

"If those assets are reported in annual reports or declared during the tax amnesty, it surely means there are no problems. But if they were not, we are going to follow up."

Reuters

READ THIS

FT BIG READ: Uber — The view from the driving seat

Uber has lurched from one management crisis to another in 2017, but an even bigger issue is keeping its drivers, some of whom have to sleep in their ...
Opinion
4 days ago

Top contenders for a Trumpian, post-Yellen US Fed

Janet Yellen’s post at the US Federal Reserve is available from March 2018 (unless Trump fires her before then); here is the shortlist of possible ...
World
4 days ago

EDNA MOLEWA: Radical transformation the only way to halt monopoly grip on economy

Push-back against policy is evidence of private sector’s determination to retain status quo for own self-interest, writes Edna Molewa
Opinion
11 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
New property marketplace aims to disrupt local ...
Companies / Property
2.
Sasol drops rescue plan for BEE scheme
Companies / Energy
3.
TFG latest to flee from Gupta auditor
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Tuesday deadline set for Trillian and McKinsey to ...
Companies / Energy
5.
‘White like me’ advert grounds Dove
Companies

Related Articles

Win for Guptas as court interdicts Bank of Baroda from closing accounts
National

Why corporate banking is not a silver bullet
Companies / Financial Services

Deutsche Bank plots a moderate course
Companies

Capitec's rise comes with its own demons
Business

Corporate clients buoy up big banks
Business

Nedbank and Deutsche Bank announce corporate banking alliance for Southern ...
Companies / Financial Services

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.