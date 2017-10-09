Global firms bet on Indonesia start-ups

Jakarta — Big-name investors including Expedia and Alibaba are pumping billions of dollars into Indonesian tech start-ups in a bid to capitalise on the country’s burgeoning digital economy and potential as Southeast Asia’s largest online market.

Indonesia has experienced a surge of cash into its technology sector over the past two years, helping to support dozens of homegrown start-ups ranging from ride-hailing apps to e-commerce firms.

And with a population of more than 250-million, a swelling middle class and growing availability of cheap mobile devices, companies from across the world are piling in.

"We believe that Indonesia is poised for a huge leap forward for its digital economy, following China’s growth and becoming the leading tech destination in Southeast Asia," Adrian Li, a partner in Jakarta-based Convergence Ventures, said.

In 2016, $631m in disclosed venture capital was ploughed into the country, according to research firm CB Insights, up from $31m in 2015. But that figure has already been shattered in 2017, with $3bn worth of deals clinched as of September, said Meghna Rao, a tech industry analyst at the firm.