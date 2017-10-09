TECHNOLOGY SECTOR
Global firms bet on Indonesia start-ups
Jakarta — Big-name investors including Expedia and Alibaba are pumping billions of dollars into Indonesian tech start-ups in a bid to capitalise on the country’s burgeoning digital economy and potential as Southeast Asia’s largest online market.
Indonesia has experienced a surge of cash into its technology sector over the past two years, helping to support dozens of homegrown start-ups ranging from ride-hailing apps to e-commerce firms.
And with a population of more than 250-million, a swelling middle class and growing availability of cheap mobile devices, companies from across the world are piling in.
"We believe that Indonesia is poised for a huge leap forward for its digital economy, following China’s growth and becoming the leading tech destination in Southeast Asia," Adrian Li, a partner in Jakarta-based Convergence Ventures, said.
In 2016, $631m in disclosed venture capital was ploughed into the country, according to research firm CB Insights, up from $31m in 2015. But that figure has already been shattered in 2017, with $3bn worth of deals clinched as of September, said Meghna Rao, a tech industry analyst at the firm.
Tokopedia — a marketplace that allows users to set up online shops and handles transactions — won $1.1bn in capital from China’s Alibaba in August. Motorbike on-demand service Go-Jek secured $1.2bn from China’s JD.com and Tencent Holdings in May, according to data from Crunchbase.
In another sign of confidence, Koison became Indonesia’s first e-commerce service to go public in October.
"While it’s too soon to say that this investment is indicative of a larger pattern of Indonesian start-ups pulling in many big-ticket investors, it is part of a growing clutch of mega-rounds," Rao said.
Internet use is growing faster in Southeast Asia than any other world region, with 124,000 users coming online every day over the next five years, according to a 2016 report from Google and Singapore’s Temasek.
By 2020, about 480-million people in Southeast Asia are expected to be connected to the internet, up from 260-million in the region in 2016.
"When you do start-up business in Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Indonesia, the cost, effort and time that you spend is almost even. But when you go to Indonesia [growth] is unlimited — the market is so big," said Willson Cuaca, whose venture capital firm East Ventures specialises in early-stage investment.
As a result, big names such as US venture capitalist Sequoia Capital, Japan’s Rakuten Ventures and travel company Expedia — as well as Chinese tech giants — have all made investments in the country.
AFP
