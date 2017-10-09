In an update posted on Dove SA’s Facebook page‚ the company said that the advertising campaign had "missed the mark".

"This did not represent the diversity of real beauty which is something Dove is passionate about and is core to our beliefs‚ and it should not have happened.

"We have removed the post and have not published any other content‚" the company said in its statement.

The company went on to apologise for the offence the clip had caused.

"We do not condone any activity or imagery that insults any audience. Our richness lies in our diversity. Our beauty comes in different shapes‚ sizes‚ hair textures and skin tones. We believe beauty is diverse and diversity is beautiful."

The personal care brand also apologised on Twitter‚ saying: "An image we recently posted on Facebook missed the mark in representing women of colour thoughtfully. We deeply regret the offense it caused."