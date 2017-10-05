Uber London increased revenue and profitability before its licence was revoked

London — Uber Technologies increased revenue, headcount and profitability for its London operations hub before its licence was revoked last month in a surprise move by regulators.

Revenue for Uber London Ltd rose to £36.9m ($49m) in 2016, up 59% on the previous year, according to its latest UK company accounts. Profit before tax climbed 65% to £3m, while the average number of monthly employees grew to 199, up 90%.

Uber’s licence was revoked last month by Transport for London, a decision Uber intends to appeal, during which process the US company is allowed to operate.

Its London operation appeared to be but a sliver of its global operation. The company generated $1.75bn in adjusted net revenue in the second quarter of 2017, up 17% from the prior quarter. Uber narrowed losses by 9% to $645m, based on financial results provided by the company.

However, it is difficult to gauge Uber’s true profitability in the UK’s capital. While Uber London is the operating company for the city, actual commissions from drivers are routed to a holding company in the Netherlands — Uber International BV.

Net sales for Uber International for the same period increased to $1.62bn from $519.8m, according to company documents filed in the Netherlands.

In London, Uber says it has more than 40,000 drivers and more than 3.5-million riders who use the app at least once every 90 days. Regulators criticised Uber for a poor record of reporting crimes and not conducting adequate background checks on drivers. Officials also said the company has actively tried to avoid government scrutiny through a programme called "Greyball". Regulators concluded Uber didn’t pass the "fit and proper" test to operate in the city.

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi flew to London for a meeting with Transport for London on Tuesday, with talks flagged to continue over the coming weeks.

In its results, Uber notes that the group has "exposure to numerous legal and regulatory risks", including ligation related to Uber’s classification of its drivers as independent contractors, rather than employees.

Bloomberg