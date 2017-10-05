Companies

Nasdaq-listed firm wraps up GetSmarter deal

05 October 2017 - 06:09 Thabiso Mochiko
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Nasdaq-listed education technology firm 2U has concluded its $103m (R1.4bn) acquisition of Cape Town-based online education company GetSmarter.

The deal, which is believed to be the biggest for a South African education technology company, bolstered the position of Cape Town as a technology hub, said GetSmarter.

South African technology start-ups have received significant financial boosts from international investors, which will accelerate their businesses.

GetSmarter and 2U believe the partnership positions them as leaders in the $1.9-trillion global higher education market, which is expected to grow about 8% in 2017.

Sam Paddock, the CEO and co-founder of GetSmarter, said the company now had "an even stronger base" from which to realise its full potential globally, which would only "further enhance confidence in the broader South African technology ecosystem".

Christopher "Chip" Paucek, CEO and co-founder of 2U, said GetSmarter would accelerate 2U’s growth, extend its global footprint and provide a dynamic suite of short-course offerings that "meet the needs of students from more than 150 countries around the world".

Started in 2008 by Paddock and his brother Rob, GetSmarter has provided adult education to more than 50,000 students by linking with some of the world’s top academic institutions.

Among other companies that have courted international funding is Stellenbosch-based Entersekt, an authentication and app-security company, which announced on Friday that it had received $5m from US-based Endeavor Catalyst, marking the Silicon Valley-based entity’s entry into SA.

On Thursday, legal technology business Libryo said it had raised $1m from European-based investors. Libryo’s platform enables any person in any organisation to understand where they stand legally.

In July, Bloemfontein-based technology start-up Xineoh raised $2m in venture capital funding. The company specialises in artificial intelligence and machine learning. In May, car-buying service CarZar.co.za secured $1.5m in funding from Vostok New Ventures.

mochikot@bdlive.co.za

