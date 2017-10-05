Companies

Hilton to spend $50m to renovate and re-brand 29 hotels in Africa

05 October 2017 - 13:11 George Obulutsa
Picture: BLOOMBERG/PATRICK FALLON
Picture: BLOOMBERG/PATRICK FALLON

Nairobi — Hilton Worldwide plans to spend $50m over the next five years to renovate and re-brand 29 hotels in Africa, it said on Thursday, joining other chains keen to tap growing business and international travel on the continent.

One property will open in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, by the end of this year; and another in the Rwandan capital, Kigali, in 2018, it said in a statement.

There was 11% growth in Sub-Saharan African tourism in the past year, according to data from the UN World Tourism Organisation.

Hilton said the remaining additions to its 19 existing African properties would be operational within the next five years. "The model of converting existing hotels into Hilton-branded properties has proved highly successful in a variety of markets and we expect to see great opportunities to convert hotels to Hilton brands through this initiative," said Patrick Fitzgibbon, Hilton’s senior vice-president for development in Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Earlier this week, Hyatt Hotels & Resorts said it would open six new hotels on the continent by 2020.

Reuters

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
FirstRand executives take home R127.7m
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Trillian whistle blower loses job at Sage, ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
IN-DEPTH: Guptas got quick go-ahead for use of ...
Companies / Mining
4.
SAA said to have hired turnaround expert with a ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
5.
Vodacom investigated for ‘abuse of dominance’
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.