Amazon ramps up roll in package delivery service

Amazon has started looking beyond its own warehouse network to give shoppers quick access to an abundant assortment of goods. Its Fulfillment by Amazon offering already lets merchants ship goods to Amazon warehouses around the US, where they can be stored, packed and shipped to customers. That centralised approach can create logjams, particularly during the busy holiday shopping season.

Seller Flex would also give Seattle-based Amazon more visibility into the warehousing and delivery operations of its merchant partners, potentially helping it make full use of their product inventory, storage space and proximity to customers while still guaranteeing quick delivery.

The project underscores Amazon’s ambitions to expand its logistics operations and wean itself off the delivery networks of UPS and FedEx. A rush of last-minute holiday orders in 2013 forced Amazon to issue refunds to shoppers who did not get gifts in time, highlighting the perils of being overly dependent on partners for a main part of its business pledge — quick, reliable delivery.

Taking over some responsibility for delivery enables Amazon to protect that edge as rivals such as Wal-Mart Stores enhance their own delivery operations.

"Shares are going to be under pressure" for UPS and FedEx "because it’s Amazon and no one wants to go head to head with them", said Kevin Sterling, a Seaport Global Holdings analyst. "But if you look at the world of e-commerce and double-digit growth year after year, FedEx and UPS are still going to get their share of growth. If Amazon does take a few customers, the whole ecommerce pie is growing so fast that FedEx and UPS won’t miss a beat."

Amazon accounts for 5% to 10% of UPS revenue, according to analyst estimates, while FedEx has said the e-commerce giant accounts for less than 3% of its sales.

Amazon is constantly experimenting to shorten delivery times and reduce costs. It built a network of "sortation centres" around the US, where packages are sorted by zip code and trucked to post offices, with the US Postal Service handling the final mile of delivery since it already has workers bringing mail to every home in America.

It launched Amazon Flex, which uses independent contractors driving their own vehicles to deliver packages from Amazon shipping hubs, guided by a smartphone app. Prime Now offers a limited assortment of products, such as phone chargers and bottled water, in as little as an hour to shoppers in many cities.

Many online merchants who sell on Amazon’s marketplace pay fees to store products in the retail giant’s warehouses, letting Amazon gather and pack products when orders arrive. But the popularity of this service strains Amazon’s capacity during the end-of-year holidays. Online holiday spending in the US will hit $129bn this year, up 12% from a year ago, according to Forrester Research.

© 2017 Bloomberg LP