Companies

Honda to shut down a quarter of Japanese production

04 October 2017 - 16:54 Naomi Tajitsu
Honda Motor CEO Takahiro Hachigo addresses a news conference in Tokyo on October 4 2017. Picture: REUTERS
Honda Motor CEO Takahiro Hachigo addresses a news conference in Tokyo on October 4 2017. Picture: REUTERS

Tokyo — Honda Motor plans to end production at its Sayama plant in Japan by 2022, cutting domestic capacity by about 24% as it shifts focus to electric cars (EVs) and other new technologies.

The car maker’s domestic sales have stagnated and it said on Wednesday it was streamlining its Japanese operations, taking a more nimble approach to development and manufacturing in the face of fierce competition from rival car makers and technology companies to make EVs and self-driving cars.

"As we focus more on adopting electrification and other new technologies, we want to hone our vehicle manufacturing expertise in Japan and expand it globally," CEO Takahiro Hachigo told a press conference.

Hachigo has been trying to revive a culture of innovation at Japan’s third-biggest car maker, after a number of major product recalls in recent years as well as lacklustre product offerings, partly because it focused so much on increasing volumes and profit.

Honda said it would end production at the ageing Sayama plant in Saitama Prefecture north of Tokyo, consolidating output at its Yorii plant in the same prefecture by the end of the 2022 financial year.

Most workers currently at Sayama would be transferred to the Yorii facility, it said.

The move would cut overall domestic annual production capacity to about 810,000 units, the same as Honda’s current output levels, which are 76% of its current production capacity of 1.06-million vehicles.

"Domestic sales haven’t increased as much as we were expecting and it has become difficult to boost exports," Hachigo said.

Following consolidation, Honda said the Yorii plant would produce EVs and serve as a major centre for developing manufacturing technology for electric cars. It will also produce other vehicles including larger-sized global models.

While it cuts capacity at home, Honda plans to open a new plant by 2019 in China, where it has experienced explosive growth.

Overall, global annual production would remain largely unchanged at about 5.06-million units, it said.

Honda has struggled to expand sales at home in the past few years, facing stiff competition from popular offerings including Toyota’s Prius petrol hybrid and Nissan’s Note compact hatchback.

In the year ended March, it sold 668,000 units domestically, almost the same as in the previous year.

With an annual production capacity of 250,000 units, the Sayama plant opened in 1964 and is one of Honda’s oldest plants, producing the Accord sedan, the CR-V SUV crossover and other models.

The Yorii plant began production in 2013 and also has an annual production capacity of 250,000 units. Its output includes the Fit compact hatchback and the Civic sedan.

Hachigo said he was confident Honda was following proper procedures for final vehicle inspection for the Japanese market.

He said the company was complying with a request from Japan’s transport ministry for inspection records after Nissan said on Monday it would recall 1.2-million vehicles due to procedural irregularities with its final inspection processes.

Reuters

Hurricane Harvey gives Toyota and GM a boost

The two posted the biggest sales gains as Texans start to replace damaged vehicles, with Toyota deliveries climbing 15% and GM 12%, in September
Companies
1 day ago

Nissan recall shows motor industry’s most important upgrade is in its crisis management

CEO Hiroto Saikawa has apologised for the wrongdoing and vowed to fix the problem, personally, saying that a third-party will look into the issue for ...
Opinion
1 day ago

Local car sales lift, boosted by attractive offers by manufacturers

Customers are finding better value in the new car market because car makers are offering good deals, Wesbank’s Rudolf Mahoney says
Economy
2 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Trillian whistle blower loses job at Sage, ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Sanral ‘in breach of state deal on BEE’
Companies / Transport & Tourism
3.
EXCLUSIVE: Pay agent Terbium ditches Gupta-linked ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Khulubuse Zuma sits tight on Pamodzi-linked ...
Companies / Mining
5.
CSI manager at PetroSA arrested for alleged R60m ...
Companies / Energy

Related Articles

Hurricane Harvey gives Toyota and GM a boost
Companies

Nissan recall shows motor industry’s most important upgrade is in its crisis ...
Opinion

Local car sales lift, boosted by attractive offers by manufacturers
Economy

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.