Companies

Fukushima operator Tepco clears first big hurdle to restart Kashiwazaki-Kariwa

04 October 2017 - 10:43 Agency Staff
CLEANUP: An aerial view shows Tokyo Electric Power Co’s tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant and its contaminated water storage tanks in this August 2013 file photo taken by Kyodo. Picture: REUTERS/KYODO
Tokyo — The operator of the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant cleared a major regulatory hurdle on Wednesday to restart two reactors in Japan, its first since the 2011 tsunami sparked the worst atomic accident in decades.

The Nuclear Regulation Authority gave Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) preliminary approval to restart the two reactors at the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa plant, one of the world’s biggest and the largest in Japan.

The plant, in the prefecture of Niigata in central Japan, has been idle since the disaster — as have been many other nuclear power plants in Japan.

Triggered by a 9.0-magnitude earthquake in March 2011, a massive tsunami overwhelmed reactor cooling systems at the Fukushima Daiichi plant in northeastern Japan.

It caused reactor meltdowns, releasing radiation in the most dangerous nuclear disaster since Chernobyl in 1986.

On Wednesday, Tepco won safety approval as the authority judged the two reactors meet the stricter safety standards introduced after the disaster.

The decision is expected to be formalised after a month of public hearings but Tepco still needs to get local consent to bring the reactors online, which could take years.

Niigata governor Ryuichi Yoneyama, who won the local election in 2016 for a four-year term, is known to be cautious about restarting Kashiwazaki-Kariwa.

Nuclear power is one of key issues at the October 22 general election in Japan, with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe favouring gradual restarts while Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike, head of the party that is the main rival to Abe’s party, is campaigning to cease nuclear power by 2030.

AFP

Eskom has role to play in energy transition

Unbundling and apportioning a fair share of its debt per asset is the first step in managing its legacy assets, writes Steve Lennon
Opinion
1 day ago

Is the pebble bed nuclear reactor project worth the effort?

After billions were spent on SA’s pebble bed nuclear reactor project, it was abandoned. But it is making a comeback and there is uncertainty ...
Features
20 days ago

North Korea could make ‘mentally deranged Trump’ pay, with hydrogen bomb

North Korean foreign minister Ri Yong-ho said the country might consider a hydrogen bomb test of an unprecedented scale on the Pacific Ocean
World
12 days ago

