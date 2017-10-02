Companies

Nissan to recall 1.2-million cars in Japan

02 October 2017 - 12:14 Agency Staff
A man walks in the Nissan showroom at the car maker’s headquarters in Yokohama, Japan, in May 2017. Picture: REUTERS
Tokyo — Nissan said Monday it was recalling about 1.2-million cars in Japan that did not meet domestic rules for the final inspection of vehicles.

"Approximately 1,210,000 units produced between October 2014 and September 2017 will be subject to re-inspection," the Japanese car maker said in a statement.

The announcement came after Nissan’s shares slumped in Tokyo on reports that tests were performed by staff who were not certified to check the vehicles to Japanese government standards.

Nissan fell by more than 5% in early trade before ending the day down 2.69% at ¥1,084.5.

The company did not elaborate on why the inspections did not meet Japanese market requirements.

"A team that includes an independent third party is currently investigating the causes and measures to prevent recurrence," it said.

"Nissan regrets any inconvenience and concern this has caused to its valued customers in Japan," the statement added.

