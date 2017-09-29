Barclays Africa CEO Maria Ramos is the most influential woman in Africa and the 16th most influential in the world outside the US.

Ramos‚ a former director-general at the National Treasury and the partner of former finance minister‚ Trevor Manuel‚ is the only African on a list published by Fortune.

In its citation‚ the publisher said: "Barclays Africa is a very different bank than it was when Ramos took the reins there in 2009. In her eight years at the firm‚ the Portuguese-South African economist has skillfully led the company’s transformation‚ completed earlier this year‚ from Barclays subsidiary to standalone entity with 11.8-million customers and a presence in 12 countries.

"Though recession in SA has tested the bank locally‚ it added 2.5-million customers and now counts on foreign markets for nearly a quarter of its revenue. Ramos‚ the only woman to helm one of the 40 largest companies on the JSE, earlier this summer joined the prestigious Group of 30‚ a select body of economists that includes Ben Bernanke and Bank of England governor Mark Carney‚ where she is also the only woman."