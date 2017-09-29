Companies

‘Dieselgate’ scandal will cost Volkswagen billions more

29 September 2017 - 13:53 Agency Staff
DEEP WATERS: VW's car factory in Wolfsburg, Germany. Picture: REUTERS/CARL RECINE
Frankfurt — On Friday, Volkswagen (VW) said it was setting aside another €2.5bn to deal with the fall-out from the "dieselgate" scandal in the US, as its efforts to recall tainted cars there proved to be more "complex" than expected.

The latest provisions bring the total sum set aside by VW to deal with fines and costs over the diesel scandal to €25.1bn.

"In the third quarter, negative special items of circa €2.5bn are expected to weigh on the operating result," the German car giant said in a statement.

"The reason is an increase in provisions relating to the buyback/retrofit programme for 2.0-litre TDI vehicles, which is part of the settlements in North America that is proving to be far more technically complex and time consuming."

In 2016, VW agreed to buy back or repair nearly 500,000 2.0-litre diesel cars in the US that had been fitted with cheating software to make them seem less polluting than they were.

The group later agreed to a similar settlement concerning about 80,000 3.0-litre cars as well.

The German vehicle giant has been engulfed in crisis since US regulators uncovered the cheating scam two years ago, and its legal woes are far from over at home and abroad.

In Germany on Thursday, prosecutors arrested a second Audi employee and said they were widening their investigation into the diesel emissions cheating scam to include more suspects.

German media named the arrested suspect as Wolfgang Hatz, who stepped down from his post on Porsche’s management board in 2016 after being suspended over the dieselgate investigation.

Hatz was head of engine development at Audi from 2001 to 2007, before moving on to lead powertrain development at the VW group and then becoming research and development chief at Porsche, another VW subsidiary.

VW shares fell 2.1% to €135.45 in early Frankfurt trading on Friday, making it the DAX 30’s biggest faller.

VW said it would publish its third-quarter results on October 27.

VW to recall more than 1.8-million cars with faulty fuel pumps in China

The defect can cause the engine to stall due to the failure of electronics in the fuel pump, and the fuel pump control modules will be replaced for ...
25 days ago

Charging ahead with a new strategy

The Volkswagen Group has announced it is on an electric mission, writes Mark Smyth
15 days ago

Bright future for Johnson Matthey catalysts as focus on car pollution intensifies

Johnson Matthey says that for the year ended March 31, sales of vehicle catalysts were up 16%, and the firm was widening its business into high ...
4 months ago

Diesel sales lose traction on slippery Europe slope

Germany is the latest country to see a significant decline in diesel sales, writes Michael Taylor
4 months ago

