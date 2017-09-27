Companies

Tiso Blackstar Group decreases headline losses by 96%

27 September 2017 - 11:25 Staff Writer
Tiso Blackstar Group recently moved to Hill on Empire, its new headquarters in Parktown, Johannesburg. Picture: SUPPLIED
Tiso Blackstar Group recently moved to Hill on Empire, its new headquarters in Parktown, Johannesburg. Picture: SUPPLIED

BusinessLIVE’s owner, Tiso Blackstar Group, narrowed its headline loss per share to 12.56c for the year to end-June from 339.12c.

The group raised its final dividend to 4.66c from 4.47c in the prior year, according to its results released on Wednesday.

Headline losses decreased to R33.5m from R906m in the prior period, with core revenue growing to R4.2bn from R1.7bn.

The final dividend, equating to R12.5m, is still subject to approval at the next annual general meeting, the date of which has yet to be announced. A special dividend of R40m will be paid once the sale of its 23% stake in Kagiso Tiso Holdings for R1.5bn is completed, the company said.

"The launch of the BusinessLIVE subscription paywall grew the group’s subscription base by more than 10% across our business titles in under three months," Tiso Blackstar said. "Post-year-end, the redesigned Sunday Times and Times newspapers began introducing a new paywall to their online products. This mirrors the BusinessLIVE strategy, as well as the global trend towards paywalls and growing ‘paid-for’ reader revenue."

France’s finance minister welcomes Alstom-Siemens rail tie-up

But opposition politicians are concerned about possible job losses and that France will lose control of its high-speed train
Companies
2 hours ago

Capitec gives shareholders something to smile about

During the year under review the percentage of loans where customers have kept their repayment records clean rose, while loans in arrears fell
Companies
2 hours ago

Asian shares rise as investors await news on US tax plan

Equities in Asia are firmer as investors hope for progress on US tax reform, while the dollar hovers near one-month highs on the expectation of a ...
Markets
3 hours ago

Why companies big and small love to buy back their shares

Bankers, traders and executives, not to mention Warren Buffett, love a good buyback — but many still regard the move as a sleight of hand, writes ...
Markets
16 hours ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Scrap KPMG report entirely, former SARS staff say
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Court freezes rehabilitation funds of ...
Companies / Mining
3.
KPMG damage-control machine homes in on Gordhan ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
EXCLUSIVE: New evidence points to criminal action ...
Companies / Energy
5.
Analysts welcome Remgro's stake sale to Unilever
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

France’s finance minister welcomes Alstom-Siemens rail tie-up
Companies / Transport & Tourism

Capitec gives shareholders something to smile about
Companies / Financial Services

Asian shares rise as investors await news on US tax plan
Markets

Why companies big and small love to buy back their shares
Markets

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.