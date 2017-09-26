Companies

Why Unilever’s deal is looking good

26 September 2017 - 06:34 Hyunjoo Jin and Martinne Geller
Rub the right way: An employee of a cosmetic store promotes products at a shopping district in central Seoul. The South Korean beauty and personal care market has grown faster than the global average in the past five years. Picture: REUTERS
Rub the right way: An employee of a cosmetic store promotes products at a shopping district in central Seoul. The South Korean beauty and personal care market has grown faster than the global average in the past five years. Picture: REUTERS

Seoul/London — Unilever has agreed to pay €2.27bn to buy fast-growing cosmetics company Carver Korea in its latest move to build a global beauty business.

The purchase from Goldman Sachs, Bain Capital and Carver’s founder follows a string of smaller skincare and cosmetics deals as the Anglo-Dutch company pivots away from food.

The deal announced on Monday gives Unilever what it said was the fastest-growing skincare business in South Korea through its AHC brand of anti-ageing creams, moisturisers and other skin products. Carver also provided a strong foothold in north Asia, the world’s largest skincare market, Unilever said.

High Margins

"Unilever continues to build a portfolio of niche brands in premium beauty to capture opportunities in high-margin dynamic categories," said Ildiko Szalai, analyst at Euromonitor International, which says the South Korean beauty and personal care market has grown faster than the global average over the past five years.

Korean beauty brands are in huge demand throughout Asia and have attracted investors including LVMH and Estée Lauder over the past few years.

Monday’s deal comes even though political tension between China and South Korea has dented earnings of many South Korean cosmetics businesses. Chinese tourists have been big buyers of South Korean cosmetics, but in 2017, China banned group tours to the country over Seoul’s decision to deploy an antimissile system to counter North Korean threats.

Bain and Goldman Sachs jointly bought about 60% of Carver for about $500m in 2016, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

That would have valued the whole company at $833m, less than a third of what Unilever is paying, but Carver’s net profit nearly quadrupled in 2016 to $117m, from $32m in 2015, public filings show.

Unilever said that Carver’s 2016 sales were €321m, with core profit of €137m.

Based on that figure, Unilever paid 16.6 times ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation), in line with home and personal care deals over the past decade.

Unilever is working hard to boost its performance after an unexpected takeover bid by Kraft Heinz in February. It has since raised its margin target and announced a share buyback and a plan to sell its shrinking margarine and spreads business. The company had already been trying to become more reliant on bath, body and beauty products, which tend to have higher growth and margins than food. To that end, it has bought a string of higher-end cosmetics and skincare companies including Murad, Dermalogica, REN and Kate Somerville.

Bain and Goldman held 60.39% of Carver at the end of 2016, while its founder, Lee Sang-rok, held a 35% stake.

Reuters

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
EXCLUSIVE: New evidence points to criminal action ...
Companies / Energy
2.
EXCLUSIVE: Bloodbath looms at Eskom as new ...
Companies / Energy
3.
KPMG damage-control machine homes in on Gordhan ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
KPMG's woes worry Reserve Bank
Companies / Financial Services
5.
RMB in $20m cross-border collaboration for ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Pick n Pay stakes a claim in townships
Business

Steinhoff confident of victory in Dutch court case over accounting fraud claims
Companies

Mark Lamberti to go ahead with Imperial split, ‘unless the market goes to hell’
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Luxury goods group Richemont sharpens online focus with two new appointments
Companies / Retail & Consumer

How Holdsport group grew sales 8.1%
Companies / Retail & Consumer

No paying via bitcoin just yet, says Pick n Pay
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.