Uber’s head Dara Khosrowshahi apologises for making ‘mistakes’

London — The head of Uber apologised on Monday for "mistakes" made by the US ride-sharing app after London authorities refused to renew its licence, but still vowed to appeal against the decision.

"While Uber had revolutionised the way people move in cities around the world, it’s equally true we’ve got things wrong along the way," Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi wrote in an open letter.

"On behalf of everyone at Uber globally, I’d like to apologise for the mistakes we’ve made." But he insisted: "We will appeal [against] this decision on behalf of millions of Londoners, but we do so with the knowledge that we must also change."

Transport for London (TfL) on Friday said it would not renew Uber’s licence to operate in the capital on expiry, owing to public safety concerns.

Uber, which has about 40,000 drivers and about 3.5-million customers in the British capital, has 21 days to lodge its appeal and can continue to operate until that process has been concluded.