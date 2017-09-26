Companies

COURT ACTION

Steinhoff International shares hit by legal pressure

26 September 2017 - 06:31 Ann Crotty
Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste. Picture: RAYMOND PRESTON/SUNDAY TIMES
Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste. Picture: RAYMOND PRESTON/SUNDAY TIMES

The Steinhoff International share price dipped below R60 briefly on Friday in the wake of continued pressure on sentiment as a result of European-based legal action initiated by a former joint venture partner.

On Friday, the share closed at R60.50 after touching R59.59, it’s lowest level in two-and-a-half years. On Thursday the Dutch court heard an application for an order for an investigation into Steinhoff International’s 2016 annual accounts.

Steinhoff said it presented its position to the court and remained confident the arguments, supported by independent lawyers and legal opinions, would lead to the rejection of the petition. "The chamber will now deliberate and Steinhoff expects a court decision to be presented within the next two months."

Steinhoff confident of victory in Dutch court case over accounting fraud claims

The retailer has presented its arguments in the case brought by a disgruntled former joint venture partner, and expects a ruling within two months
Companies
3 days ago

Earlier in the week Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste said "the annual accounts of Steinhoff International were established according to all applicable rules and to our best knowledge. The 2016 annual accounts are correct and received an unqualified opinion by our financial auditors. The allegations brought against Steinhoff are unfounded and rejected by Steinhoff."

The application to the Dutch court was brought by Steinhoff’s former joint venture partner, Andreas Siefert, who is embroiled in a legal battle in Germany relating to the dismantling of the partnership.

The Dutch legal action relates to the accounting treatment of the joint venture. "The company [Steinhoff International] consolidated the investment ... in compliance with IFRS [International Financial Reporting Standards] (Steinhoff International) consolidated the investment ..., as prescribed and in compliance with IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards).... The opposing party is questioning the consolidation," said Steinhoff.

crottya@businesslive.co.za

Please login or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
EXCLUSIVE: New evidence points to criminal action ...
Companies / Energy
2.
EXCLUSIVE: Bloodbath looms at Eskom as new ...
Companies / Energy
3.
KPMG damage-control machine homes in on Gordhan ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
KPMG's woes worry Reserve Bank
Companies / Financial Services
5.
RMB in $20m cross-border collaboration for ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Steinhoff confident of victory in Dutch court case over accounting fraud claims
Companies

Steinhoff is not Christo Wiese’s parking place, says Markus Jooste
Companies

Steinhoff International denies wrongdoing in audited accounts row
Companies

Steinhoff Africa soars on JSE debut
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.